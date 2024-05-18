Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

