KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,494,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

