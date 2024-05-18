KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,494,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

