Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Shares of AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

