Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

