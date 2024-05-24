Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $851,250.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AVY stock opened at $227.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVY
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
