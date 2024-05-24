Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXLW. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

