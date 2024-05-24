Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

