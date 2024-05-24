Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$475,050.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at C$92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3799908 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

