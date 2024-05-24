USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $729,082.96 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,757,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

