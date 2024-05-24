Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.89. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.