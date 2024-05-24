Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$467,422.56 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56.
David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, David Rae sold 12,441 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$123,787.95.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89.
- On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
DPM opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
