Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$467,422.56 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Rae sold 12,441 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$123,787.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89.

On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

DPM opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

