Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.