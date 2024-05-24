The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $194,934.75 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $194,934.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,266,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,930,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

