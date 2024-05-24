StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $297,264.32 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SNEX stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

