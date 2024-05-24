Adam Vanwagner Sells 4,478 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

