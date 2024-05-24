Eric Guyer Sells 1,846 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $175,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.38 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Exponent by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

