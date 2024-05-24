Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 487

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.19).

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 925 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON JD opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

