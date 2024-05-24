Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 16,377 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sheri Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61.

AR opened at $33.52 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 3.27.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 166.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

