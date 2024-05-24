Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells $396,046.33 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
