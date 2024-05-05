Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.82.

PINS stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

