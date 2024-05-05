Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

THC opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

