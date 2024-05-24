Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at $565,000. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBMT

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.