Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $108,303.02 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.0 %

BASE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

