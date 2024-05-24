North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 5,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

NOA stock opened at C$27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.18 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

