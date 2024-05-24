Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $88,293.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

