Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) VP Sells $342,075.00 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $350,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.