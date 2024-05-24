1,744 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.64.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $260.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.04 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

