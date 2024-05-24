Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Ross Stores Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

