JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,007. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

