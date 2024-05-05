Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $102.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

