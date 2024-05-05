Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

