Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.53.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

