Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.000-16.000 EPS.
Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.43. 768,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.39. Biogen has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.