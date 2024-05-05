First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Price Target Cut to $12.00

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,516 shares of company stock worth $58,012 over the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

