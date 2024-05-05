Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

