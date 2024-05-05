Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after purchasing an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 339,013 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 568,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,996,000 after buying an additional 299,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,617,000 after acquiring an additional 287,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $572.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

