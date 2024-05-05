LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250,320 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $248,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,166,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $650,508,000 after acquiring an additional 198,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.96. 16,489,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

