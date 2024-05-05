iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $87.28. 342,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,933. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
