Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

