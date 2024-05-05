McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.12

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$16.09. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 15,499 shares.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.84. The company has a market cap of C$794.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0820073 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

