Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 317,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,748. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

