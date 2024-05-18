Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $241,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

