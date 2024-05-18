Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

