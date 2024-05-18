Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.55. 312,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,981. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $391.39 and a 52 week high of $538.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

