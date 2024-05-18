Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 946 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,400. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

