Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,012.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,080.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,026.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

