Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.54. 3,959,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,543. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

