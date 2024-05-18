Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. 2,414,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

