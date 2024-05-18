Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,079. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

