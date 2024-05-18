American National Bank Sells 150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $310,208,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,601,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.11. 823,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,616. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

